Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative return on equity of 59.08% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Usio has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $62.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Usio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

