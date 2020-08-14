Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Usio had a negative return on equity of 59.08% and a negative net margin of 16.60%.

NASDAQ USIO traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Usio has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $62.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Usio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.81.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

