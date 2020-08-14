ValuEngine Upgrades Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

FPRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Five Prime Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of FPRX traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,065. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $174.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.92.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.22. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 579.41%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FPRX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 446,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,965 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 70.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 425,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 175,399 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 416,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 30.3% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 327,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 76,198 shares during the period. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

