VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

VWDRY stock traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $49.14. 37,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.85. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $49.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

