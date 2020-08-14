Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Ashburton Jersey Ltd

Ashburton Jersey Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,085 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 9.1% of Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ashburton Jersey Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.48.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.64. 5,011,935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,783,945. The stock has a market cap of $381.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.69. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,979 shares of company stock worth $10,045,346 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

