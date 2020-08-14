Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), Bloomberg Earnings reports.

NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.79. 102,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,173,719. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $51.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.71.

VTGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vistagen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.85.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

