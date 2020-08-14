Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 35.90% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. Voxeljet updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VJET traded up $4.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.61. 416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,888. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. Voxeljet has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $22.69 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Voxeljet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, produces, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts.

