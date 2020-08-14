Vroom (NYSE:VRM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.43 EPS

Vroom (NYSE:VRM) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vroom updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.42–0.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:VRM traded up $3.19 on Friday, reaching $59.56. 25,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,821. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $72.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. William Blair started coverage on Vroom in a report on Sunday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Vroom from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vroom in a report on Sunday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Vroom from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vroom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

There is no company description available for Vroom Inc

