Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Walmart by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,855,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,254 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,893,175 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,351,303,000 after purchasing an additional 666,594 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,365,227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,064,077,000 after purchasing an additional 828,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,337,751 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,061,123,000 after purchasing an additional 193,770 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.60. The company had a trading volume of 6,678,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,048,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $134.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.31.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.59.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $10,275,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,075,532 shares in the company, valued at $250,911,063.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,666,074 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

