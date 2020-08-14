Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Vertical Research

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Vertical Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Watsco from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Watsco from $146.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.83.
Shares of Watsco stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,489. Watsco has a 12 month low of $132.97 and a 12 month high of $241.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.64 and a 200 day moving average of $175.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.
In other news, Director George Sape sold 9,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,274,161.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,552.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 13.15% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $26,865,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 283.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
