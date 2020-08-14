WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WESCO International had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

WCC traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.47. 30,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,084. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.06. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $61.32.

In related news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 962,805 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.78 per share, for a total transaction of $34,449,162.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 662,805 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.41 per share, for a total transaction of $23,469,925.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on WCC shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on WESCO International from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on WESCO International in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on WESCO International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on WESCO International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WESCO International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies.

