Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Wilhelmina International had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%.

Shares of Wilhelmina International stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.72. 648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,003. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.96. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $12.92.

In other news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 14,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $148,278.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 916,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Wilhelmina International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and social media influencer services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites.

