William Blair Begins Coverage on GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO)

William Blair started coverage on shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoHealth in a report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. GoHealth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of GOCO stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $16.64. 26,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,804. GoHealth has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $26.25.

GoHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace to enhance access to healthcare in the United States. The company, through its platform, offer various health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, and Medicare special needs plans; and individual and family, dental, vision, and other related plans.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.