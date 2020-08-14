Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,388 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,067,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,139,000 after acquiring an additional 476,780 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 102.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 787,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,805,000 after acquiring an additional 399,188 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 105.9% in the first quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 589,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 303,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 63.5% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 707,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after acquiring an additional 274,604 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.82. The stock had a trading volume of 14,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,131. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.70 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.