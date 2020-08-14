Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:XBIO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.20. 369,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,729. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.03.

XBIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

