Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of DAO stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, reaching $36.33. 5,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30. Youdao has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $47.70.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAO. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Youdao in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura upgraded Youdao from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Youdao from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

