Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) to Hold

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $133.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fortinet is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid coronavirus crisis as a huge global workforce is working remotely. It is also benefiting from robust growth in Fortinet Security Fabric, cloud and SD-WAN offerings. Moreover, continued deal wins, especially those of high value, are a key driver. Higher IT spending on cybersecurity is further expected to aid Fortinet to grow faster than the security market. Also, focus on enhancing its UTM portfolio through product development and acquisitions is a tailwind for Fortinet. However, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. Moreover, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition. Increased hiring, mostly in sales and marketing, and M&A spends remain overhangs on margin.”

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Fortinet from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.81.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $126.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.89.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $615.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,859,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $101,381.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,308.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,967 shares of company stock worth $6,765,965. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3,812.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 279,161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,802,000 after acquiring an additional 272,025 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 8.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

