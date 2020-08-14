Zacks Investment Research Lowers WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) to Sell

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.72 and a 200 day moving average of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. WP Carey has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. WP Carey’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WP Carey will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WP Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.84 per share, with a total value of $247,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,415.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WP Carey by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 39,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in WP Carey by 61.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WP Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

