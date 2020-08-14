Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) to “Buy”

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.75 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Orchid Island Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. 8,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,829. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 61.31, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Orchid Island Capital has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $339.38 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.57. Equities analysts expect that Orchid Island Capital will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchid Island Capital (ORC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.