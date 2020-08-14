Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Gabelli

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was downgraded by equities researchers at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $158.41. 6,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,259,684. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $163.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.65, for a total value of $163,468.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,316.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total transaction of $1,378,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,468,263. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

