-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) to post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lipocine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.07). Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lipocine.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPCN. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Lipocine from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lipocine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of Lipocine stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,012,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82. The company has a market cap of $100.07 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.44. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,901,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 805,443 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 31,637 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 120,348 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

