$1.56 EPS Expected for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) will report earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.79. Cooper Companies posted earnings of $3.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $8.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.12 to $8.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $380.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.25.

Shares of NYSE:COO traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $303.82. 206,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,934. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.06. Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $236.68 and a 52 week high of $365.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 3,235 shares of company stock worth $908,298 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

