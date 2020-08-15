$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill posted sales of $1.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full year sales of $5.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $7.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,030.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,132.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,165.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,059.20.

Shares of CMG traded down $8.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,186.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,609. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,119.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $918.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.69, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,203.31.

In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.63, for a total transaction of $572,693.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,532,767.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,033.44, for a total value of $2,814,057.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,355,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,066 shares of company stock worth $5,235,881 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 52 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 440.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

