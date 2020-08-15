1irstcoin (FST) Price Up 17.9% This Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 15th. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $29,334.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00003576 BTC on major exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded up 17.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00768907 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.41 or 0.00956014 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00016808 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00008099 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00005125 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 69.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000018 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,769,729 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

