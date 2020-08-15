$22.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to post $22.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.51 to $24.41. AutoZone posted earnings per share of $22.59 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $63.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $61.59 to $65.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $68.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $64.81 to $72.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.80 by $0.59. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Cfra reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 price objective (up from $1,250.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,232.88.

In related news, VP Philip B. Daniele sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,100.21, for a total value of $193,636.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,751.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.00, for a total value of $2,154,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $8.91 on Monday, hitting $1,196.05. 123,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $684.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,153.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,060.39.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

