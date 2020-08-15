3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Holdings Decreased by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in 3M by 51.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,343. The company has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $156.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.00. 3M Co has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.94.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit