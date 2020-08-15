$535.35 Million in Sales Expected for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to announce sales of $535.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $529.33 million and the highest estimate coming in at $544.96 million. Cooper Companies reported sales of $679.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.25.

COO traded down $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $303.82. The company had a trading volume of 206,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,934. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.06.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.49%.

In other Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $281.47 per share, for a total transaction of $281,470.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 703 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 136.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 27,030 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,016,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 445,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,880,000 after purchasing an additional 74,605 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 240,818 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.