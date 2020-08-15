Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC

Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 947 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,162 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,739,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,591,394. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.26. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $102.89. The company has a market cap of $177.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ABT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Argus boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.13.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.80, for a total transaction of $683,031.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $3,017,028. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

