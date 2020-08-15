Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) in a research report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a $6.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARAY. ValuEngine downgraded Accuray from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an average rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accuray currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Accuray alerts:

NASDAQ ARAY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,469. Accuray has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market cap of $247.12 million, a PE ratio of 127.56 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.38.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accuray will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Accuray by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 72,267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 316.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,850 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Accuray by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 31,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Accuray by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 503,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accuray by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 102,248 shares in the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.