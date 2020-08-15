Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Issues Earnings Results

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Accuray had a net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

ARAY opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $4.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $247.12 million, a P/E ratio of 127.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Accuray alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARAY. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Cowen reissued an “average” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accuray in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.