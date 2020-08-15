Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ATVI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.03.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $80.40. 9,386,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,888,205. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.66. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $44.91 and a twelve month high of $87.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

