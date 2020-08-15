Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Lifted by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,486,574 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,382,527,000 after acquiring an additional 98,908 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,324,999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,326,855,000 after acquiring an additional 452,565 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,597 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,634,034,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,724 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $447.60. 1,108,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $470.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.60. The firm has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.05, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $344.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total transaction of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total value of $4,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,716 shares of company stock valued at $37,809,190. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.