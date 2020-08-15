AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in AEGON by 88.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 1,633,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AEGON by 66.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,583,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 1,428,353 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AEGON by 101.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 138,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in AEGON by 42.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 117,780 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AEGON alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AEG. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded AEGON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE AEG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,077. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. AEGON has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.0712 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.22%.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.