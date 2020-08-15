AEGON (NYSE:AEG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

AEGON (NYSE:AEG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the January 31st total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in AEGON by 88.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,490,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after buying an additional 1,633,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in AEGON by 66.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,583,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 1,428,353 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in AEGON by 101.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 138,801 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in AEGON by 42.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 117,780 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AEGON in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AEG. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded AEGON from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AEGON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded AEGON from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AEGON in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

NYSE AEG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,077. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.00. AEGON has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.0712 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. AEGON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.22%.

AEGON Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services worldwide. It offers life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; home and car insurance; individual investment accounts; annuities; retirement plan services; stable value solutions; retail and institutional investment management solutions; savings products; group pensions; mortgage loans; and bank accounts.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for AEGON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEGON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit