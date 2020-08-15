Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.41, Fidelity Earnings reports.

AMTX opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Aemetis has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $3.47.

Get Aemetis alerts:

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Further Reading: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.