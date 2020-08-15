AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) in a report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AVAV. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AeroVironment from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded AeroVironment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut AeroVironment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.67.

AeroVironment stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.33. The company had a trading volume of 87,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,953. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average is $66.05. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $87.00.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment by 31.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in AeroVironment by 362.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

