Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $41.16.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 108,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,722,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 4,603 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $155,719.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.