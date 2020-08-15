Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2020

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of AKRO stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $41.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 108,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,722,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 4,603 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total transaction of $155,719.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Earnings History for Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit