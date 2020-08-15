Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.09, Bloomberg Earnings reports.
Shares of AKRO stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.78 and a 12-month high of $41.16.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $31.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.
Akero Therapeutics Company Profile
Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.
