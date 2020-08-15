Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Alector from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get Alector alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a current ratio of 7.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00. Alector has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 48.29% and a negative net margin of 556.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,343 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $41,982.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,469,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 227,628 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,065.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,720 shares of company stock valued at $705,733 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth $20,862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alector by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Alector by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 13,067 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alector by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alector by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 407,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 35,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.