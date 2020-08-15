Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AXU opened at $2.62 on Friday. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexco Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded Alexco Resource from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

