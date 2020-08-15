Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by KAMES CAPITAL plc

KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.2% of KAMES CAPITAL plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KAMES CAPITAL plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $53,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.72.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,864,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,755,359. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.29 and a 200 day moving average of $215.77. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $161.68 and a 1-year high of $268.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $646.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

