Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Paradice Investment Management LLC

Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.0% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $13,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 198.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,961,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $575,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,200 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.8% during the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,841,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 59.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,477,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $781,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.72.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $253.97. 7,864,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,755,359. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.77. The company has a market cap of $646.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $268.00.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The business had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 29.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

