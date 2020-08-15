Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

WTER stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.72. 1,388,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 988,465. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.25. Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.80.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTER. HC Wainwright raised Alkaline Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Roth Capital began coverage on Alkaline Water in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

