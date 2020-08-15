Alleghany Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Alleghany Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134,505 shares during the quarter. Air Products & Chemicals makes up 3.8% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $47,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.69.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.91. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $299.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $273.94 and its 200-day moving average is $239.08.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.29%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

