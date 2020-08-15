Alleghany Corp DE Sells 158,389 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Alleghany Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 158,389 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 6.5% of Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Alleghany Corp DE owned approximately 0.06% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $80,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $413.76. 898,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,588. The company has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $423.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $468.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.50.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Syed A. Jafry sold 20,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.94, for a total value of $8,511,664.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,055.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,031 shares of company stock valued at $75,465,257 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

