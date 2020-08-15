Alleghany Corp DE Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Alleghany Corp DE lessened its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,051 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 73,369 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.7% of Alleghany Corp DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Alleghany Corp DE’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $34,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 253.7% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 145 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $323.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,787,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,987. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.57 and a 200 day moving average of $284.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $324.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $307.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Citigroup upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.46.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,271,985.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,186 shares of company stock valued at $31,849,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.