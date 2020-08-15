Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ABTX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Allegiance Bancshares from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ABTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.63. 46,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,575. The company has a market cap of $553.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.29. Allegiance Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.27 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter worth $126,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

