Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ALLT has been the topic of several other reports. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allot Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ:ALLT traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,348. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $384.22 million, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $13.05.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allot Communications by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Allot Communications by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,114 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Allot Communications by 41.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allot Communications during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allot Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

