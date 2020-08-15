Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Birinyi Associates Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Birinyi Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 6.8% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after buying an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after buying an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after buying an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 466.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,898,000 after buying an additional 257,894 shares in the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $12.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,504.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,587.05. The company has a market cap of $1,023.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,490.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1,378.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

