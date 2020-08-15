Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 47.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,689,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,582,044,000 after purchasing an additional 45,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,631,000 after purchasing an additional 165,173 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,869,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,334,614,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares during the last quarter. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,550.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,662.16.

GOOGL traded down $12.02 on Friday, reaching $1,504.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,095,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The stock has a market cap of $1,023.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,587.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,490.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1,378.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.