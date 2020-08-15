AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 46,646 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,646 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 175.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 332.8% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of SPTL stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average is $46.07. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

