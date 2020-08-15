AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $4,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,041.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of RYT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.06. 78,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,280. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.48. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $212.75.

