AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 99.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 472,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,277 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 90,014,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,529,338,000 after buying an additional 13,116,702 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,762,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $644,435,000 after buying an additional 9,518,408 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,518,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,591,000 after buying an additional 4,944,074 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 27.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,747,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $36,730,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.55. 31,392,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,781,703. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

